David Harbour gives positive Violent Night 2 update

David Harbour would "love" to play Santa Claus again in 'Violent Night 2'.

The 'Stranger Things' actor played a very different Father Christmas in last year's festive horror comedy, and a sequel had been in the works before the ongoing writers strike halted development.

Speaking to Collider - in an interview conducted before the subsequent SAG-AFTRA strike - Harbour said: "Before the writers' strike there was, you know, maybe something that came in.

"We'll have to see where it fits if they can resolve all these labour issues.

"If the studios would please go to the table and end these labour issues, we could shoot all kinds of things I'd love to give to the people! But yes, we're in process."

Earlier in the year, the film's director Tommy Wirkola confirmed a sequel was going ahead, with Pat Casey and Josh Miller both returning to pen the script.

Wirkola told The Wrap: "We have time to really crack the script and figure out the story.

"And we have some ideas, me, Pat and Josh and the producers. We’ve been talking about where we want to take it and what we want to see.

"There is stuff we left on the floor like the North Pole, Mrs. Claus, the elves, but story-wise I think we have a really, really cool idea that expands on the world and scope, but still keeping that tone that we love from the first one.”

He added that the follow-up - which will see David Harbour return as Santa Claus - will definitely happen, and the team is currently "just making deals and getting everything in order".

Meanwhile, Harbour previously admitted he "teared up" at the the script for the Christmas movie.

He said: "I thought that was really special, really unique. And when I read it in the script, it made me tear up at the end and I thought, 'Wow, that's special'.

"Because, a lot of scripts, it's hard enough to get through them. This one I got through, and at the end in those scenes with him and her where he's saying, 'I better get going now,' it made me tear up and I was like, 'Oh, this could be really special if we get it right.' "