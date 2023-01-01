Talk to Me sequel in the works

A sequel to the Australian horror movie Talk to Me has been given the go-ahead.

On Tuesday, only 11 days after the movie's release on 28 July, officials at the A24 studio announced that they had greenlit a sequel to the horror, which marked the feature directorial debut of twin brother YouTubers Danny and Michael Philippou.

Danny shared a visual teaser of Talk 2 Me on Instagram alongside the caption, "TALK 2 ME CONFIRMED! We're ready for round 2! Thankyou @a24 (candle, hand and ghost emojis) #t2me."

In the comments, Michael added, "The world ain't ready!"

Talk to Me follows a group of friends, led by Sophie Wilde's character Mia, who can communicate with spirits using an embalmed hand.

It has been certified 95% fresh on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes and has surpassed box office expectations, taking more than $26 million (£20 million) globally from a budget of $4.5 million (£3.5 million).

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Danny revealed they had already shot a prequel revolving around Sunny Johnson's character Duckett, who appears in the film's prologue.

"It's told entirely through the perspective of mobile phones and social media, so maybe down the line we can release that," he said, before sharing that they had already written scenes for a sequel.

"But also while writing the first film, you can't help but write scenes for a second film. So there's so many scenes. The mythology was so thick, and if A24 gave us the opportunity, we wouldn't be able to resist. I feel like we'd jump at it," he added.

According to Variety, Danny is writing the sequel's screenplay with Bill Hinzman. Plot details have not been revealed.