Billy Porter calls single life 'bittersweet' following Adam Smith divorce

Billy Porter has reflected on his post-divorce life and dating hopes.

While speaking to The Evening Standard for a new interview, the Pose star opened up about having divorced his husband of six years - The Smith Society creative director Adam Smith.

“The whole world knows I’m getting a divorce. Y’all want to talk about my divorce and Ricky Martin’s at the same time?” Billy joked to the outlet. “We made it as far as we could but we learn, we grow and we live.”

At the time of the interview, Billy had escaped to London for “a respite from some other s**t”. But he admitted that the trip proved “bittersweet” because he first proposed to Adam in the city.

“I’m looking forward to the next… adventure. She’s back on the market, looking for an English huzzzband,” the actor and musician quipped. “And you have to spell it just like that: ‘Huzzzband’.”

Despite his asides, Billy said he would “always love” Adam.

The pair first met at a February 2009 dinner party and sparked a relationship, before calling it off in 2010 and reigniting the romance on Adam’s birthday in 2015. Billy proposed in December 2016, they married in January 2017, and a representative for Billy confirmed in July this year that the couple had split.

Elsewhere in the interview, the star discussed how he overcame queerness being perceived as a “liability” in his career.

“I won an Emmy,” he said. “I’m a fashion icon. Now they need me. Winners write their history, because I’m not supposed to be here looking like this.”