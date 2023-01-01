Sydney Sweeney calls Glen Powell romance rumours 'really funny'

Sydney Sweeney has addressed a rumour that she sparked a romance with Glen Powell.

While speaking to Variety for an interview published on Wednesday, the Euphoria star responded to speculation that she and the Scream Queens actor had begun a romantic relationship.

“Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much,” Sydney said of the rumour. “He’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.”

She continued, “We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’”

Glen and Sydney starred together as romantic interests in their upcoming film Anyone But You. Fans have questioned whether their chemistry led to a real-life affair.

The actress told the outlet, “It’s a rom-com, that’s what people want!”

In April, news broke that Glen and his then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid had separated after three years of dating. Later that month, Gigi unfollowed Glen on Instagram after photos surfaced of him and Sydney together.

Sydney has been engaged to Jonathan Davino since February 2022.