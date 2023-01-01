Drena De Niro says her late son Leandro 'suffered tremendously'

Drena De Niro has revealed her late son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez "suffered tremendously" during the pandemic.

On Tuesday the New York City chief medical examiner's office confirmed the 19-year-old grandson of Robert De Niro died from an accidental drug overdose.

Leandro’s mother Drena took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared her anguish over the aspiring actor's drug use, which she claimed spiralled as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions.

“My son suffered tremendously through the pandemic as maybe many of your kids had,” Drena wrote in an emotional post. “Sadly addiction took over in the last year and eventually killed him.”

According to the medical examiner, Leandro died from the "toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine". He was pronounced dead on July 2.

Drena has publicly condemned fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. The 51-year-old actress previously claimed someone had knowingly sold Leandro pills containing the opioid, and in her latest post continued to warn of its danger.

“You can politicize it till your face turns blue but mental health and addiction and fentanyl doesn’t care about pointing fingers and calling names and blaming, it chooses who it chooses and gets in the hands of too many people who then distribute it,” she added.

Drena went on to slam coverage of her son’s death and the “vicious, inaccurate hypotheses and conjecture by way of trolling and randoms who have nothing better to do than spread vitriol.”

Before she signed off, Drena – who tagged Leandro’s father Carlos Rodriguez in the post - urged people to show more “empathy” and “understanding” for individuals and families affected by addiction and mental health.