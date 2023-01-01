Grimes conflicted over Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg fight

Grimes has discussed the proposed cage fight between her ex Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In an interview with Wired published on Tuesday, the Genesis singer admitted that while she would prefer the bout "didn't happen", it might also prove a good "outlet".

"I would prefer that it didn't happen," the 35-year-old singer, real name Claire Boucher, told the publication. "I love gladiatorial matches, but watching the father of your children in a physical fight is not the most pleasant feeling."

The Canadian star continued, "But it's not going to cause brain damage, so actually I think this is good. Dudes need some outlet for trad masculinity."

Grimes shares a son, X Æ A-Xii, 3, and daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, 19 months, with Elon, 52. The parents began their relationship in 2018. In March 2022, Grimes said that she and Elon had split after welcoming Exa in late 2021.

Elon has been teasing a fight with Mark, 39, since June.

"I'm up for a cage match if he is lol," Elon said on 21 June in response to the news that Meta was releasing its own Twitter-like app called Threads.

Mark replied to Elon with, "Send me location."

Whether the fight would go ahead or not has been heavily speculated, however on 5 August, Elon claimed via social media that their match would be live-streamed on Twitter (now called X).

"All proceeds will go to charity for veterans," he added.