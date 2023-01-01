Bam Margera arrested for public intoxication

Bam Margera was arrested near a Pennsylvania hotel for public intoxication on Wednesday.

The Jackass star, 43, was found by police officers engaged in a drunken argument with an unidentified woman in the parking lot of The Radnor Hotel, reported TMZ.

According to the authorities, Margera's speech was "significantly slurred" and his breath smelled of alcohol. Police did not report what the argument was about or the relationship between Margera and the woman.

The former professional skateboarder was arrested for public intoxication and taken to a nearby police station where he was issued with a pair of citations for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Margera was released from custody to a friend, according to the publication.

The incident came after the television personality was arrested in May for allegedly striking his brother Jess Margera in the nose and ear, rupturing his eardrum.

The altercation reportedly began during a "frightening and unpredictable" two-week visit home in April, over a text message suggesting the star needed to seek mental health treatment.

He pleaded not guilty to simple assault, harassment and making terroristic threats. A Pennsylvania judge ruled the Jackass star would stand trial over the incidents.