Ethan Slater to play Prince Herbert in Spamalot musical

Ethan Slater has been cast as Prince Herbert in the Broadway revival of Spamalot.

In a post from the official Spamalot Instagram account on Wednesday, representatives for the Monty Python musical announced that the SpongeBob SquarePants star had been cast as Prince Herbert and The Historian in their upcoming production.

"Hear ye, here ye!" they captioned a promotional photo of Ethan. "Ethan Slater joins the Broadway cast of Spamalot as The Historian/Prince Herbert."

Spamalot - based on the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail - has been set to open on 31 October.

His co-stars include Michael Urie as Sir Robin, Christopher Fitzgerald as Patsy, James Monroe Inglehart as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as the Lady of the Lake, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere, and Nik Walker as Sir Galahad.

Ethan has been in the headlines recently over his alleged romance with his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande. He filed for divorce from his estranged wife Lilly Jay, the mother of his son, on 26 July.

Neither Ethan nor Ariana has commented on the relationship rumours. Production on the Wicked movie adaptation has been suspended amid the actors' strike.