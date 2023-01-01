Bethany Joy Lenz suffered alleged 'spiritual abuse' during time in cult

Bethany Joy Lenz has recalled the decade she spent in a cult.

While speaking to People for a new interview, the One Tree Hill star shared that she has received "lots of therapy" after suffering "spiritual abuse" during her time in the cult.

"Recovery looks different for everyone, depending on your experience of trauma," Bethany, 42, told the outlet. "I had to start from a baseline of my personal understanding of God and the experiences I had had. And then there was a lot of going back to who I was before and remembering that, and then acknowledging that there was so much I just didn't know."

Previously, the actress revealed that she had been indoctrinated into a cult for 10 years - a time which overlapped with her appearance on the show. She has not named the cult.

Bethany also teased her upcoming memoir, in which she will revisit some "painful" experiences.

"I'm a writer at heart, so turning a phrase is easy for me. Exploring the memories, and really facing them, can be challenging - but I'm doing it," the actress said. "There's a lot to tell."

Bethany played Haley James Scott in all seasons of One Tree Hill from 2003 to 2012.

Her autobiography will be released in early 2024.