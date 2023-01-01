Angus Cloud tribute added to Euphoria episodes following actor's death

Euphoria's streaming service Max has paid tribute to the show's late star Angus Cloud.

The actor, who played Fezco in the series, died on 31 July at the age of 25.

After his death, the show's streaming service Max added an in memoriam message to two Euphoria episodes: the pilot episode and second season premiere.

The message read, "In memory of Angus Cloud 1998 - 2023."

It accompanied a black-and-white photo of the late actor.

His family announced Cloud's death in a statement on 31 July, saying, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

They continued, "We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

At the time, representatives for the TV network HBO said they were "incredibly saddened to learn" of Cloud's death.

"He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family," they added.

His cause of death has not been officially confirmed.