Sydney Sweeney was 'freaking out' when she landed Madame Web role

Sydney Sweeney was "freaking out" when she booked a role in the upcoming superhero movie Madame Web.

The Euphoria actress stars alongside Dakota Johnson in the movie, which forms part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU) alongside films such as Venom and Morbius.

In an interview with Variety, Sydney revealed she is playing Julia Carpenter, who becomes Spider-Woman in the Marvel Comics.

"I was freaking out, of course," the 25-year-old shared. "I went straight to the comic store, and I bought every comic that mentioned my character."

The White Lotus actress also bragged that she "aced" an athletic assessment test to prepare for the role and insisted that Madame Web will be a box office success despite the recent downturn for the superhero genre.

"I think it's different from what people expect a superhero movie to be," she stated. "Quote that! That's a quote, because the tabloids will pick up everything else we talk about."

When asked if she hopes her character will have further appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Sydney coyly said yes before sipping her tea.

Madame Web is one of the many projects the in-demand star has in the pipeline. Her other upcoming movies include Anyone But You, Echo Valley, and Immaculate, and she is developing more via her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films.

Reflecting on her back-to-back schedule, Sydney said, "Sometimes, I love this crazy run I'm on, because I fall in love with so many characters and I want to do them all. And I love what I do. And then sometimes I'm like, 'OK, maybe I should do one to two projects a year so I can give myself time at home with my family.'

"But I think that I'd get so unsteady. I thrive in chaos. I love having, like, five projects that I'm juggling, and I'm also reading 10 scripts and three books at the same time. I love it."