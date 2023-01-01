Rebel Wilson 'healing very well' following on-set accident

Rebel Wilson has assured her fans that she is "healing very well" following an accident on the set of her movie Bride Hard.

Over the weekend, the Pitch Perfect actress posted a photo of herself in hospital with a bruised and bloodied nose and revealed she had received three stitches after a stunt accident.

The Australian star gave her fans a health update and a close-up look at the cut on the side of her nose in a video on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

"Hey everybody, what's up? So I just wanted to say thank you for all your well wishes. I've actually been healing quite amazing," she said. "The stitches have dissolved out from my on-set accident last week."

The 43-year-old explained that she was in the middle of shooting her last scene on the set of the independent movie in Savannah, Georgia when she got hit in the face with the butt of a gun.

"In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie, so I'd done all these kick-a*s fight sequences and then just in the last one I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun," she shared. "So it was a complete accident and was such a shock. But luckily I'm healing very well, so I wanted to say thank you for everybody's well wishes. I hopefully will be totally, totally fine... I'm all good so thanks everybody."

The action-comedy, directed by Simon West, has been allowed to continue filming amid the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike as the independently produced film received an interim agreement from the union.