Sacha Baron Cohen to revive Ali G for stand-up tour

Sacha Baron Cohen is reportedly reviving his iconic character Ali G for a stand-up tour.



The Borat actor is reportedly bringing back his infamous character Ali G, which catapulted him into the spotlight in the late 1990s.



According to Variety, the comedian has been working on a live stand-up tour, in which the wannabe gangster character will make an appearance.



The reports of the comedy tour come in the same year as Ali G's 25th anniversary.



This will not be the first time Sacha has revived the controversial character. Ali G made an appearance in 2021 during a secret show at The Comedy Store in Sydney, Australia.



"I just wanted to get on stage and muck around and see what Ali G would be like with a crowd," the 51-year-old said at the time. "It was really good fun."



The British comedian first appeared as the risqué comedy character in 1998 on a sketch series titled The 11 O'Clock Show. The skits included him conducting absurd interviews with public figures including politicians and judges.



In the early 2000s, Da Ali G Show was launched, introducing several now-famous new characters including Borat and Bruno.



Sacha retired Ali G and Borat in 2007 after three seasons of the show, the 2002 movie, Ali G Indahouse, and 2006's Borat as he had become too recognisable to fool people. However, he has revived the characters on and off since then.



Details of when or where the tour will take place have not yet been revealed.