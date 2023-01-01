Wonder Woman 3 not in development

A third Wonder Woman movie is reportedly not in development at DC Studios despite Gal Gadot suggesting otherwise.



The Israeli actress, who played the DC superhero in 2017's Wonder Woman and 2020's Wonder Woman 1984, revealed in a recent interview that she was developing a third movie with DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran.



However, sources with knowledge of the situation told Variety on Thursday that this is not the case. According to the insiders, a threequel is not in development and Gunn and Safran have no plans at this time for a Wonder Woman project beside their previously announced TV prequel series, Paradise Lost, based on her home island of Themyscira.



Earlier this month, while promoting her new movie Heart of Stone, Gadot told ComicBook.com, "I love portraying Wonder Woman. It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."



Additionally, in a profile interview published in Flaunt magazine on Thursday, the 38-year-old said, "I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and what they told me, and I'm quoting: 'You're in the best hands. We're going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. (We) love you as Wonder Woman- you've got nothing to worry about.' So time will tell."



The sources told Variety that there was not a definitive discussion about Gadot's Wonder Woman continuing in Gunn and Safran's new DC Universe nor was anything promised to Gadot about a third movie.



The co-chairmen and co-CEOs are reportedly laser-focused on the slate of films and TV shows they unveiled earlier this year.



Gadot made her debut as the Amazonian warrior in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and was last seen as the character in a cameo appearance in The Flash in June.