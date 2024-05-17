Katharine McPhee and David Foster suffer 'horrible tragedy' in their family

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have suffered "a horrible tragedy", causing Katharine to bow out of their Asia tour.

The singer-songwriter and her musician husband, who have been touring Asia for the past week, announced on Friday that there had been a family "tragedy" and Katharine, 39, needed to bow out of the final two shows in Jakarta, Indonesia.

"Dearest Jakarta fans, it's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run," the American Idol star wrote on Instagram. "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family.

"Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love Katharine."

David, 73, will complete the final two shows without his wife. He will be joined by Michael Bolton, Loren Allred, Peabo Bryson and Raisa.

The couple, who share a two-year-old son, Rennie, have not clarified what the emergency was nor whom it involved.

The emotional post was quickly flooded with support from fellow stars and fans.

Nicole Scherzinger wrote, "Sending my love and prayers for your family."

Meanwhile, Amanda Kloots commented, "Sending you loads of love. I'm thinking of you guys."

The pair are scheduled to begin the U.S. leg of their tour, An intimate evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee, on 1 November in Warren, Michigan. The trek will run until 17 May 2024, when it will wrap up in Staten Island, New York.