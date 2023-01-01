Issa Rae 'accidentally screenshotted' page from top-secret Barbie script

Issa Rae "accidentally screenshotted" a page from Barbie's top-secret script and was locked out of the system.

To maintain the secrecy surrounding the film, the Insecure actress was given a link to download an app onto her iPad in order to read the watermarked script for Greta Gerwig's movie. However, she accidentally took a screengrab of the script and was booted out of the system.

"Because I don't use my iPad that much, I somehow accidentally screenshotted a page and everything shut down," she told Glamour. "It really was an accident! Because it was such a nothing page. It was probably page two, and it just shut down. I was like, 'Oh no.' I got an email telling me I was locked out and had to ask for a copy again. They were like, 'Hey, just make sure you don't screenshot anything.' I've learned to never do that again."

The 38-year-old, who plays President Barbie in the movie, met with Gerwig before being sent the script because the co-writer/director wanted to give her context for the "bats**t" narrative.

Recalling their conversation, Rae shared, "She described the journey to me, and it was still confusing, and then she told me that she wanted me to play president because, she said, 'I realized that I would want to be in a world where you are the president.' I was like, 'That's so nice of you, but never and no, you wouldn't.'"

The actress added, "Then I was allowed to read the script and everything came together. Her words made sense to me, and I was excited to be a part of it."

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has made over $1 billion (£784 million) at the worldwide box office since it was released on 21 July.