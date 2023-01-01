Gal Gadot spent a month preparing Snow White audition

Gal Gadot spent a month working on her 'Snow White' audition.

The 38-year-old actress plays the Evil Queen opposite Rachel Zegler as the titular princess in Disney's upcoming live-action reimagining of classic animated movie 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' and she revealed it was the first time "in a while" she had had to try out for a part because she needed to prove her musical abilities.

She said in a video interview with GQ: “It was the first time I had to kind of audition for a project in a while.

“They needed to make sure I can sing because this is a musical. So, for a month, I was working on the song, and then I auditioned, and we filmed the song, and I got the part, and it was very exciting.”

The 'Heart Of Stone' actress relished making the movie because it was "so different" to anything she's ever worked on.

She said: “It was so much to shoot because it’s so different from anything I’ve ever done. It’s so delicious and delightful, and I could really go big and theatrical.”

The actress previously explained she wanted to make her character's evilness "interesting" and for the film to explore why the Evil Queen is the way she is.

She told People magazine: "I wanted to make sure that we keep her delightful and delicious, and we understand what makes her tick. Then the evilness is interesting, and not just flat.

"For me, it was making sure the Queen is not just evil for the sake of being evil. There is a complexity. Between the two characters, it's like a mother-daughter relationship in a weird way. It's what happens to a woman when she feels like she's not relevant anymore, what can come out of her."

And Gal relished the fact people on set were "intimidated" by her look.

She said: "Just to be able to be that character and feel what it makes other people feel. Usually I make people talk to me, open and comfortable. With this one, I truly felt people were intimidated by me.

"Everything was very, not aggressive, but it was very intimidating. But to be that character just feels great, because you feel like it's effective in the story."

Her co-star Rachel added: "Yeah. It's very intimidating. And it was also the black lipstick, it was the nails, it was the lashes."