Alicia Vikander gets nervous before screening her films for Michael Fassbender

Alicia Vikander feels nervous when her husband Michael Fassbender watches footage of her performances.

Speaking at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, the Swedish actress confessed that she still feels almost intimidated by the X-Men: First Class star as an actor, particularly when she reviews dailies, or footage from a day's shoot, at their home.

"If I'm home and sitting in our small cinema, that's when I'm most nervous. When Michael's going to see it," she said, reports Variety, while she noted that Fassbender feels just as anxious about her seeing raw footage of his performances.

She jokingly added, "Obviously it's work that we care about."

Vikander and Fassbender worked together on the 2016 romantic drama The Light Between Oceans and are gearing up to star alongside each other in Korean director Na Hong-jin's fantasy thriller Hope, which was announced back in March.

Speaking of the upcoming project, the Oscar-wining actress praised, "Besides my husband being one of my best friends, I think he's one of the best actors of his generation. I'm super excited to work with him."

Hope follow the residents of a remote harbour town after a mysterious discovery is made on its outskirts. They soon find themselves in a desperate fight for survival against something they have never encountered before.

Vikander and Fassbender got married in 2017 and they share a son, who was born in 2021.