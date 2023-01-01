Jason Momoa urges fans to stay away from Maui after devastating fires

Hawaiian star Jason Momoa has urged fans not to travel to Maui as the island recovers from devastating fires that have killed more than 90 people.

In the past week fires, caused by drought and hurricane winds, swept through the historic town of Lahaina, destroying large parts of the town and resulting in fatalities.

The Aquaman star and Native Hawaiian took to Instagram to warn those who have booked trips or are considering visiting to avoid the island.

"Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now," Momoa wrote. "DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI. Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need."

Moana star Auli'i Cravalho shared a similar message urging people to show consideration for locals dealing with the terrible consequences of the blazes.

"DO NOT TRAVEL TO HAWAI'I UNLESS YOU ARE RENDING AID ... Your vacation can wait," she wrote. "I feel numb and close to tears every time I talk about this. Of all the natural disasters we have faced; earthquakes, hurricanes, tsunamis and flooding...to say we were under-prepared for this disaster is an understatement."

Momoa also mourned the "worst disaster that I've lived through so far" and vowed to help rebuild Lahaina. He urged fans to donate to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui County Strong Fund if they want to help.

The stars' thoughts have been echoed in official guidance from the U.S. government, which advises against non-essential travel.

In addition to the recorded deaths there are also roughly 1,000 people who are still unaccounted for. Many more have been displaced.