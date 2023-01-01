Dwayne Johnson 'heartbroken' over deadly Maui fires

Dwayne Johnson has opened up about the Maui wildfires that have killed more than 90 people.

The Black Adam star posted a video to Instagram on Sunday, sharing he was "completely heartbroken" over the events.

"I know that, by now, all of you around the world have seen the complete destruction and devastation that has hit our Hawaiian islands - our island of Maui - and I'm completely heartbroken over this and I know all of you are too," the 51-year-old actor said. "Everything that I've seen transpire over these past couple of days, everything that continues to transpire hour by hour, minute by minute, it's all heartbreaking."

The Fast X actor also sent his gratitude to those providing resources amid the wildfires on the Hawaiian island.

"Thank you guys around the world for all of your love and your support, your light, your prayers," he said. "Thank you for sending them to the islands of Hawaii, the people of Hawaii."

The star revealed he has been "speaking with organisations on the ground who have boots on the ground" and "will continue to get as much information as possible" about aid and donation opportunities.

Dwayne is of Samoan descent, but his mother was born in Hawaii and he was raised there for a period.

On Friday, native Hawaiian actor Jason Momoa warned tourists to stay away from the island, writing on Instagram, "Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now. Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering deeply."