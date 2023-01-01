Elsa Pataky wishes husband Chris Hemsworth a happy 40th birthday

Elsa Pataky recently paid tribute to her husband Chris Hemsworth on his 40th birthday.

The Fast & Furious actress commemorated the occasion on Friday by posting an Instagram photo which showed the Thor: Love and Thunder star covering his mouth in shock.

"That's exactly the face a made when I turned 40 my love," the 47-year-old captioned her post. "But don't worry, it's gonna be ok! I'll be here for you too hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets, even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday @chrishemsworth!"

Elsa and Chris have been married since 2010 and live with their family in the Extraction star’s native Australia.

The couple share three children together; daughter India Rose, 11, and nine-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

The family recently vacationed together in Switzerland, as seen in videos and photos the couple shared on social media last month.

"Got to surf the wave pool in Switzerland with the family last week," Chris wrote on his Instagram. "Such an amazing trip. To be able to surf in a pool with snow cap mountains as the back drop was pretty awesome!"