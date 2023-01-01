Bill Hader gained 25 pounds while filming Barry's final season

Bill Hader has revealed he gained 25 pounds (11 kilograms) while filming Barry's last season.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Barry star shared that he put on 25 pounds during production on the show's fourth and final season.

"To know that I've grown as a filmmaker is really rewarding," Bill told the outlet when discussing what he'd learned over Barry's run. "But I also know that I'm 45 and I put on weight way faster than I used to. That's what I really learned, that I'm suddenly 25 pounds overweight."

He continued, "How the hell'd that happen? I've learned I can't eat sweets the way I used to... I think it was toward the end of the season that the costume designer was like, 'I think you need to wear bigger clothes. You're wearing a large, and, well... We've got to go up a size, or three.' Great!"

While speaking to Access Hollywood in April, Bill admitted that he was "stress eating" while filming the HBO series.

"I don't train at all. I eat a lot of doughnuts and stress," he said. "None of that is for the character."

Barry premiered in 2018 and concluded at the end of May. In addition to co-creating the show, the former Saturday Night Live actor also wrote and directed many episodes.