Stephen Amell explains why he joined picket line after controversial strike comments

Stephen Amell joined the SAG-AFTRA picket line on Friday after voicing his frustration with the strike.

The Arrow actor was photographed walking the picket line outside of the Warner Bros. Discovery offices in New York City on Friday wearing a "SAG-AFTRA Strong" shirt and carrying a picket sign.

The move came shortly after the 42-year-old came under fire for saying he didn't support the strike, which he described as "incredibly frustrating" and a "reductive negotiating tactic".

Speaking to TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Sunday, the Heels actor responded to the suggestion he did "a 180" on his support for the strike.

He explained, "When I spoke the first time, I didn't choose my words as I should. I love acting, I love film and I love television and I know how much going on strike hurts, not just the actors, but all the people who work on film and television.

"I always said that I support my union. Saying I don't support the strike was the wrong choice of words, plain and simple. I put my foot in my mouth and I'm trying to take ownership of it... I hesitate that I did a 180, it's more that I should have spoken more clearly and concisely the first time around."

Stephen previously clarified his controversial comments on Instagram by writing, "Of course I don't like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do."