Elon Musk calls Mark Zuckerberg 'chicken' for wanting to 'move on' from fight

Elon Musk has fired back at Mark Zuckerberg after the Meta CEO called to "move on" from the proposed cage fight with the Twitter/X owner.

The Facebook founder took to Threads - Meta's answer to Twitter/X - on Sunday and told his followers that he had given up on his potential cage fight with the Tesla Motors CEO.

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on," he wrote. "I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity."

He continued, "Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

Following Zuckerberg's statement, Musk took to Twitter/X to throw some digital jabs at his opponent.

"Zuck is a chicken," he stated.

In another post, an X user suggested Zuckerberg was "trying to chicken out" of the fight, to which Musk replied, "He can't eat at chic fil a because that would be cannibalism."

Replying to another user, Musk added, "Can't wait to bang on his door tomorrow."

Musk, 52, has been teasing a fight with Zuckerberg, 39, since June.

"I'm up for a cage match if he is lol," the billionaire posted to X on 21 June, to which Zuckerberg replied, "Send me location."

Musk later teased that the fight would be live-streamed on his platform with all proceeds going to charity.