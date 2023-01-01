Zachary Levi slams Hollywood for producing 'garbage'

Zachary Levi has called out Hollywood executives for producing "garbage" content.

During an appearance at the Chicago Fan Expo on Saturday, the Shazam! star claimed that many top studio executives "don't care enough" about making good projects.

"I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage - they don't care enough to actually make it great for you guys. They don't," Levi said, reports Entertainment Weekly.

"How many times do you watch a trailer and go, 'Oh my god, this looks so cool!' Then you go to the movie and it's like, 'This was what I get?' They know that once you've already bought the ticket and you're in the seat, they've got your money."

The Tangled voice actor then urged members of the audience to avoid watching such content.

"The only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage. We have to actively not choose the garbage. It'll help. It'll help a lot," he stated.

The 42-year-old's comments come a few months after his superhero sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, flopped at the box office and failed to impress critics in March, with its Rotten Tomatoes score currently sitting at 49 per cent.

Speaking on The FilmUp Podcast in July, Levi reflected on the sequel's "perplexingly low" score.

"The audience score is still quite good, but the critics' score was, I don't know, very oddly and perplexingly low, and people were insanely unkind," he lamented. "Listen, I've been a part of things and as much as I wish that they were good, I know that they're okay, I know they missed a lot. I'm not saying Shazam! Fury of the Gods is some perfect Orson Welles masterpiece, but it's a good darn movie."