Aaron Taylor-Johnson opens up about marriage to Sam Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has opened up about his marriage with Sam Taylor-Johnson.

During an interview with Esquire, the actor gave a rare insight into his personal life, insisting that he is "secure" in his family life.

"I'm trying to be as honest as possible," the 33-year-old told the publication. "I've probably talked to you more about my kids and Sam than I have with anybody. I've got really nothing to hide, and I'm secure in what we have. But I'm not going to unlock things that are actually precious to me."

Aaron first met the British film director, 56, on the set of the 2009 film Nowhere Boy. Aaron, who played the lead role in the film, was 18 at the time, while Sam, the film's director, was 41.

The couple got engaged and announced that they were expecting a child within a year of their first meeting. They then tied the knot in 2012.

The pair have worked on several projects together as a couple, including the 2018 film, A Million Little Pieces.

When asked whether their romantic and professional lives have become intertwined as a result, the Bullet Train actor told the publication, "I don't think that's accurate."

Aaron continued, "Yeah, we worked, I met Sam as actor and director. I think we're really great at collaborating. But that's not why I fell in love with her."

Elsewhere in the interview, Aaron opened up about fatherhood, sharing that he prioritises his children over acting jobs.

"I enjoy the normality of things, the everyday stuff," the actor shared. "Getting my kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school and activities, that's plenty. That feeds my soul."

Aaron and Sam are parents to Wylda, 13, and Romy, 11, as well as Angelica, 26, and Jessie, 17, whom Sam shares with her ex-husband, art dealer Jay Jopling.