Emma Mackey calls working on Barbie 'life changing'

Emma Mackey has described working on the Barbie film with Greta Gerwig as "life changing".

In a cover interview with Elle UK published on Tuesday, the actress revealed she "learnt so much" from working with Greta on the 2023 film.

"Greta Gerwig has always been someone I really wanted to work with. I just get how her brain works. She's incredible, a joy. I really wanted to be a part of it (Barbie), even in the smallest way. All of us felt like that," Emma told the publication. "I learnt so much. It was life changing."

The 27-year-old star added that Greta always made the cast feel "heard" and "part of the conversation".

In film, Emma played one of the Barbies opposite Margot Robbie's titular main character.

The star described Margot - who was also a producer on the film - as "really down-to-earth, which is a great quality to have".

Barbie broke the $1 billion (£786 million) milestone at the global box office earlier this month, making Greta the first solo female director to achieve the feat.