Ashley Olsen welcomes first child

Ashley Olsen reportedly welcomed her first child a few months ago.



The actress-turned-fashion designer gave birth to a son named Otto in New York earlier this year, according to TMZ. No further details about the tot have been disclosed.



The baby reportedly arrived several months after The Row co-founder tied the knot with artist Louis Eisner in December 2022.



The 37-year-old is notoriously private about her personal life. She was first linked to Eisner, the son of jewellery designer Lisa Eisner and entertainment executive Eric Eisner, in October 2017, however, they have never publicly spoken about their relationship.



Ashley sparked engagement speculation in July 2019 when she was photographed wearing a ring on her finger while on a date with Eisner.



While they usually shy away from the limelight, they made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2021.



Their wedding ceremony in late 2022 was reportedly a small affair attended by close friends and family, including Ashley's twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen and younger sister, Marvel actress Elizabeth Olsen.



In an interview with i-D in June 2021, Ashley and Mary-Kate spoke about keeping their personal lives out of the spotlight and their preference for minimalism.



"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate said, while Ashley added, "I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference. But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal."



The Full House alum has yet to comment on the baby news.