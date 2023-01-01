Michael Imperioli recalls filming 'abusive' Sopranos scenes

Michael Imperioli has admitted it was "brutal" shooting the abusive scenes in The Sopranos.

The actor, 57, recently opened up about his time starring in the hit crime drama with The Guardian, admitting that it was "brutal" when he had to act abusive to his co-star Drea de Matteo

"The most brutal, difficult stuff for me is when Christopher had to be physically abusive with Adriana, for obvious reasons," he told the publication. "On a technical level, you're trying to be really careful so you don't hurt the person. But having to get to that point of violence toward a woman, you have to go to some nasty places to get there."

He added, "Sometimes it's very immediate. Sometimes it's something present in your life that you can tap into. Sometimes you have to go someplace from the past. And sometimes you have to go to someplace imaginary."

In the interview, Imperioli also praised his late Sopranos co-star James Gandolfini, who played the iconic mob boss Tony Soprano.

"He's probably the actor I've acted the most with," The White Lotus star shared. "He always put in 110%. He managed to find the intensity and the reality in every moment. That pushed you further."

Imperioli starred in all six seasons of The Sopranos from 1999 to 2007. His character, Christopher, also narrated the prequel film, 2021's The Many Saints of Newark.