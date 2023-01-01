Aaron Taylor-Johnson dodges James Bond casting rumours

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has dodged speculation that he has been cast as the next James Bond.

While speaking to Esquire to promote his new movie, Kraven the Hunter, the Bullet Train refused to be drawn on the fact he's the current bookmakers' favourite to replace Daniel Craig as the superspy.

When asked if he has any other projects in the pipeline, the British actor insisted he is solely focused on Kraven and making it as successful as possible.

As the journalist started to talk about bookmakers' odds, Taylor-Johnson said, "I have to go by the beat of my own drum. It's my own path, what feels intuitive to me. I've never made a decision based on other people's perspectives, or their judgments, or their expectations. You lose your f**king mind if you do that. Your sense of worth and soul is gone. You need to understand what is integral to you and what feels right, and you've got to stay on track with what's present in front of you. Kraven is what's in front of me."

The 33-year-old told the outlet that he typically didn't know about his next acting gigs in advance, explaining that hopping from job to job would prevent him from enjoying "the normality of things", like spending time with his children.

When the journalist noted that he would be unable to say much about Bond, Taylor-Johnson replied, "It's not really for me to say anything," and when he called the job an "exciting" prospect, the actor vaguely responded, "I just focus on the things I can have in my hands right now. What's in front of me right now."

The Kick-Ass star then reiterated that he wanted to use the interview to talk about Kraven, which is in cinemas in October.

"I've spent two years making Kraven. So all that hard work we put into trying to get that to where it is - that's where I'm at right now," he stated.