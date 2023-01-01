Jessica Chastain wants to make a sequel to The Help

Jessica Chastain has suggested an idea for a sequel to The Help.

During an appearance on Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast on Monday, the Zero Dark Thirty actress expressed her desire to reprise her role as Celia Foote for a follow-up to the 2011 drama.

"You know who I think about all the time, and I just wish I could play her (again)? Celia Foote," Chastain told the outlet. "I just want to do something, Celia and Minny, and see what happened. You know they ended up living together and raising the baby together, they were best friends. How amazing would that film be? I loved her, and I got to be a bit silly."

In Tate Taylor's film, set in 1960s Mississippi, Chastain played a lonely housewife named Celia and Octavia Spencer portrayed her African-American maid Minny Jackson. They ended up caring for other amid their tumultuous marriages.

The drama, based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Kathryn Stockett, had an ensemble cast that also featured Emma Stone, Viola Davis, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Chastain explained that she didn't get to explore Celia fully because she only had a small role in the film.

"A lot of my characters I feel like I got to experience a lot. Celia, it was such a deep dive for me," she continued. "I really threw on that character and I didn't really get to mine that much material, because I was a supporting part of that story... That's a character I wish I could revisit."

Both Chastain and Spencer were nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for the film and Spencer won the prize.