Angelina Jolie collaborating with daughter Vivienne on The Outsiders musical

Angelina Jolie will receive help from her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne when she produces the Broadway musical The Outsiders.

Last week, it was announced that the Oscar-winning actress will serve as the lead producer of The Outsiders, a stage musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton's novel and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 coming-of-age crime drama.

According to People, Jolie's daughter Vivienne inspired her to take on the role and will be involved in the Broadway production as her mother's volunteer assistant.

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Jolie said in a statement obtained by the outlet. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

The mother-daughter duo saw the world premiere of the musical at La Jolla Playhouse in California earlier this year and subsequently had a meeting with the author, who wrote the 1967 novel during high school.

In the announcement last week, the 48-year-old said she felt "very fortunate" to be involved in bringing the show to Broadway.

"I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse," she shared.

"I can't begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of The Outsiders with the world."

Jolie shares her twins Vivienne and Knox and 17-year-old daughter Shiloh with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. She also has three adopted children; Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18.