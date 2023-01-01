Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard address rumours that they lied about airport disaster

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have addressed rumours suggesting that they lied about their airport disaster.

During Monday’s episode of Dax's podcast Armchair Expert, he and Kristen set the record straight regarding rumours that they had lied about being stranded in a Boston airport last month.

The celebrity couple made headlines towards the end of July after chronicling a travel inconvenience as they were “stranded” with their two children, Lincoln and Delta, due to a nine-hour delay at the Boston Logan International Airport.

“Stranded at the Boston airport, 9 hours of delays,” Kristen, 43, wrote at the time. “There were no hotels avail within 50 miles and we wanted to stay but we were kicked out… And had to find a place to stay right AFTER dad had taken his sleep aids.”

The Hollywood duo also claimed that they had spent $600 (£470) on supplies at the airport before they were eventually kicked out.

While some fans showed support for the family, others were less compassionate and even accused the pair of making up the story.

“Everyone knew before us (that their flights were canceled) because they kept kicking ours,” Dax, 48, said on the podcast. “So by the time we acknowledge, ‘No, this flight isn’t going out tonight,’ everyone’s already grabbed the hotel rooms.”

The Hit and Run actor added that he was “confused” by the “hostile” response that they had received, adding that he couldn’t “figure out what makes someone mad about that story.”

Kristen said, “They want to be angry about something. It was anything. It was like, ‘You’re not being kicked out,’ ‘Of course there were hotels,’ ‘I can’t believe you spent $600 on pillows.’”

“You have to stop trying to prove things to people because it happens everywhere,” the Bad Moms star added. “It doesn’t just happen to us, it happens to every single person, no matter how known you are on social media. Someone makes a comment and you have to ignore them because they’re not on your level.”