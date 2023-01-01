Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis announce new Airbnb listing

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have announced their new listing on Airbnb.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the Two and a Half Men star and Luckiest Girl Alive actress told fans they would be opening an Airbnb.

Describing his “really dumb idea” in a video from outside the couple’s Santa Barbara County beach home, Ashton prompted, “It’s dumber than my mustache, I promise.”

Mila responded, “I’m sure. What’s this idea?”

The couple met while co-starring on That ‘70s Show and started dating in 2012. They became engaged in February 2014, welcomed their first child in October that year, married in July 2015, and welcomed their second child in November 2016.

“I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach. It’s so nice here,” Ashton continued in the Instagram video, to which Mila replied, “Like, in real life?”

The actor confirmed, “Ok, so we’re doing it? Great!” His wife reacted, “What!?”

Titled Ashton and Mila’s Oceanfront Oasis, the property has been set to open for bookings at 10am local time on Wednesday. Up to four people could book for a one-night stay at the listing, which advertised two bedrooms, one bed, and one bathroom.

The Airbnb description described the rental as a “home away from home” for those seeking “R&R” with views of the Santa Ynez mountains. It has been equipped with internet, security cameras, plush towels, and soap and toilet paper provided.

“It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had,” Ashton captioned his video on Instagram. “Stay with us at our beach house and leave like we’re old buds!”