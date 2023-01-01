Amy Schumer sends Jennifer Lawrence birthday message

Amy Schumer has sent friend Jennifer Lawrence a hilarious birthday message.

The Trainwreck star, 42, took to her Instagram on Tuesday to wish the Silver Linings Playbook actress a happy 33rd birthday by posting a photo of a "trailer trash" Barbie-type doll.

"Happy birthday Jennifer! #neverchange," Amy captioned the photo, which showed a blonde doll with braided pigtails, blue eyeshadow, a red and white plaid crop top, short shorts, and a pet pig under one arm.

Many of Amy's followers responded to the comedian's post with laughing emojis, while others left comments.

"That's who I want to be when I grow up," one follower joked, while another wrote, "pretty".

Among the comments was one from fellow actress and comedian Amy Sedaris, who wrote, "Hahahahhaha."

Amy and Jennifer have reportedly enjoyed a close friendship for many years.

They have holidayed together and were spotted at a Billy Joel concert back in 2015. Jennifer was also one of the guests at Amy's 2018 wedding to Chris Fischer.

In 2021, the pair came together for abortion rights at the Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington DC. A photo from the event showed them holding up signs that stated abortion was "essential" and people weren't "free" if the government has "control over bodies".