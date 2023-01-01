Tracy Morgan reveals Ozempic helped him lose weight

Tracy Morgan has attributed the drug Ozempic to his recent weight loss.

The 54-year-old comedian revealed the news during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Tuesday, where he shared he had been hitting the gym.

"I get up at 7 every morning, and I'm in the gym at 10, and then I go back to sleep," the 30 Rock actor said.

The hosts then suggested his exercise was the reason for his new look.

"No, that's Ozempic," Tracy replied. "That's how this weight got lost... I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic. And I ain't letting it go!"

"I take Ozempic every Thursday," the star continued. "It cuts my appetite in half."

"Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos," he joked.

Ozempic is an approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. Tracy was diagnosed with diabetes in 1996.

Other stars who have recently opened up about taking Ozempic and similar drugs for weight loss include Patti Stanger, Emily Simpson, Sharon Osbourne and Charles Barkley.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Cop Out star promoted his new comedy special - Taking It Too Far - and also revealed he was "a single man" after divorcing Megan Wollover in 2020.

While Tracy considered himself "a girl dad" focused on his daughter Maven, 10, he also added that he was open to dating again if the right woman came along.