Cole Sprouse received 'nasty' fan mail following Lili Reinhart split

Cole Sprouse received outraged fan letters after his split from Lili Reinhart.

While speaking to Vulture for an interview published on Tuesday, the Riverdale star opened up about his breakup with his co-star.

"I get a lot of stuff sent to my house or my loved ones' houses," Cole told the outlet. "Death threats, really nasty, honestly criminal stuff."

Speculating on the intense interest in the Riverdale cast's personal lives, he said, "I do think it's because at least four of us at this table have dated our coworkers."

Cole played Jughead Jones in the CW series, while Lili played Betty Cooper. The characters Jughead and Betty dated in the show's first to fifth seasons, while Cole and Lili began dating off-screen in 2017 and broke up in March 2020.

"Is that just a consequence of an incredible love? Or is that what fanaticism looks like?" the actor continued in his interview. "Perhaps because those lines were blurred to our audience, it's hard to break those things up when life moves on."

Lili and Cole continued to work together on Riverdale for three more seasons after their split, until they wrapped its series finale in June.

The finale will air on 23 August.