Alec Baldwin's claim he didn't pull trigger in Rust shooting disputed by new forensic report

Alec Baldwin's claim that he didn't pull the trigger of the gun involved in the Rust shooting has been refuted by a new firearms report.

A forensic report released on Tuesday concluded that the Colt .45 revolver involved in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the film's set in New Mexico in October 2021 would only fire if the trigger was pulled.

"This fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger," the report stated, according to Variety. "Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver."

The actor was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter over the incident which led to Hutchins' death, but the charge was dropped in April after his defence claimed that the weapon had been modified and may not have been working properly at the time.

Baldwin, who was rehearsing a scene with the prop firearm when it discharged, has always maintained that he did not pull the trigger.

Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis commissioned the forensic report to confirm or deny the claim.

In June, they wrote in a filing, "If it is determined that the gun did not malfunction, charges against Mr Baldwin will proceed."

However, Baldwin, 65, has not been charged again and it is not clear if or when he will be. Morrissey told Variety via email that she expects the "decision to be forthcoming".