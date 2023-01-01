Kaley Cuoco suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome

Kaley Cuoco has developed carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) from holding her baby daughter Matilda too much.

In a video posted on her trainer Ryan Sorensen's Instagram page, The Big Bang Theory actress revealed that she was injured and needed to wear supports on both wrists.

"Hey guys, so some of you may know I have this, like, major wrist, hand injury from holding the baby. It's a very real thing. Google it," Kaley said. "And I think the only thing to make them better is for us to start working out without using my hands. And without using any body weight on my hands, which sounds crazy, and how can you get a workout like that? But Ryan and I are gonna do it today. We're gonna show you that you can still get a workout, even if you are injured."

The video then cut to a montage of Kaley, 37, working out with Ryan without using her hands.

In the caption, the trainer wrote, "No Hands Workout; since having her baby @kaleycuoco has been suffering with what's called Carpal tunnel syndrome, basically numbness and tingling in the hands and arms from a pinched nerve...mostly due to holding the baby. So, other than laying off her workouts we just adjust and make them more about lower body and core work. Always finding ways to work around these things and most importantly no excuses!"

Kaley, who is dating actor Tom Pelphrey, gave birth to Matilda in March.

CTS is characterised as pressure on a nerve in your wrist. It causes tingling, numbness and pain in your hand and fingers.