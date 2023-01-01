Jamie Foxx 'starting to feel like himself' again after health scare

Jamie Foxx is "starting to feel like himself" again following his medical emergency.

The Oscar-winning actor, who was hospitalised following a medical complication in April, reflected on his "unexpected dark journey" on Instagram on Wednesday and thanked his fans for their support over the past few months.

"You're lookin at a man who is thankful... finally startin to feel like myself... it's been an unexpected dark journey... but I can see the light (sic)," he wrote beside a series of holiday snaps. "I'm thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers... I have a lot of people to thank... u just don't know how much it meant... I will be thanking all of you personally... and if you didn't know... GOD IS GOOD... all day every day (sic)."

Jamie concluded the post with the hashtags, "#imbackandimbetter" and "#nobaddays".

Jeremy Renner, who suffered his own health emergency this year, wrote in the comments, "Bless you my friend !!!" with two heart emojis.

Meanwhile, the actor's The Jamie Foxx Show co-star Garcelle Beauvais posted, "God is amazing and so are you!" and his Baby Driver co-star Eiza Gonzalez added, "Love you so much J."

The 55-year-old was in Atlanta, Georgia shooting Back in Action when he was hospitalised for an undisclosed health issue.

He was spotted in public for the first time since the emergency in early July, and later that month, he posted a lengthy video message on social media in which he addressed his time out of the spotlight.

"I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," he said. "I just didn't want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I just didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

He did not share details about his medical emergency.