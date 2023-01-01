Jamie Dornan auditioned to play Superman in Man of Steel

Jamie Dornan has revealed he auditioned to play Superman in Man of Steel.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he auditioned for Zack Snyder's 2013 superhero film but lost out to Henry Cavill.

"The only one I actually auditioned for was Superman," Dornan said. "That was way back when, that's when Henry Cavill got cast. That's probably 12 years ago or something.

"I remember (an) early audition for that. I got nowhere near putting the suit on... I've had meetings with heads of studios that do those things and we've talked about it, but I never got deep in any audition process for any of them back in the day."

The Northern Irish actor then joked that he wore Superman pyjamas to the audition and asked, "Was that a mistake?"

The 41-year-old noted that he is probably "too old" to play a superhero now and joked that nobody saw his performance in 2021's Belfast and thought, "Let's shove a cape on that guy."

Elsewhere in the interview, Dornan shared that he was once in line to play Nathan Drake in the movie adaptation of the Uncharted video game before the project got stuck in development hell for many years.

"I did a screen test for Unchartered (sic) years ago, when they were going to make it with a different director and everything. It went well and there was a point I was maybe doing it or whatever, and then it all went quiet and went away and the director fell off and blah blah," he recalled.

"When I heard they were going to make it again I was like, 'Oh, great' and they (were like), 'No, no, you're far too old now... Tom Holland, who's half your age, is doing it.'"

Uncharted, starring Holland, 27, as Drake, was released last year.