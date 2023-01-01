Priyanka Chopra steps away from her New York City restaurant

Priyanka Chopra has stepped away from her New York City restaurant Sona.

The actress, who co-founded Sona in 2021, has announced that she will be stepping away from the high-end Indian restaurant.

A representative for the Citadel actress told People, "Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at Sona. Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career."

The statement continued, "Priyanka has always endeavored to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that's via engaging content for film and TV, or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India."

The representative added that the 41-year-old is "excited" about what the future holds for her.

"Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she's excited about the possibilities that await," the statement added.

Sona, which received Michelin's recognition last year, will remain open despite the star's departure.

"We're grateful for her partnership and support," said Maneesh K. Goyal, who co-founded Sona alongside Priyanka, in a statement. "While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead."

When the eatery first opened in March 2021, Maneesh had described the actress as the "creative force" behind the business.