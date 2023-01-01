Blac Chyna details co-parenting with Rob Kardashian and Tyga

Blac Chyna has opened up about her co-parenting relationships with Rob Kardashian and Tyga.

During a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the model, 35, opened up about her co-parenting relationships with the fathers of her two children.

Chyna, real name Angela White, shares a son King Cairo, 10, with Tyga and a daughter, Dream, six, with Rob.

"I feel like with everything, time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream," the model told the outlet, referring to her shaky past with Rob, 36, and his family. "And also too, let's not leave out King and also co-parenting with Michael (Tyga) too, with King, so I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent."

Chyna continued, "My kids are really smart, and they have common sense and they're like the sweetest people, like little people, so they're gonna be good, just them in general."

She added, "I don't ever worry when they go over to the other parents' house, 'cause it's like, 'What are they doing over there?' But I'm like, 'Nah, my kids are good. They're pretty smart.'"

Elsewhere in the interview, the Washington D.C. native addressed Khloé Kardashian recently claiming to be a third parent to Dream.

"You have to think, too, they're so close, you know? Rob and Khloé. So of course, Dream's gonna be like (that) with True, you know what I mean?" Chyna said, referring to Dream's relationship with Khloé's five-year-old daughter, True.

The model and Tyga, 33, began dating back in 2011 and welcomed King in October 2012. They decided to go their separate ways in 2014.

Chyna was first linked to Rob in January 2016. The pair announced their engagement three months later and welcomed Dream in November 2016. The pair split in 2017.