Pamela Anderson reveals strangers apologise to her following memoir release

Pamela Anderson has shared that strangers began apologising to her "on the street" after the release of her memoir.

During a recent interview with Elle, the Baywatch star opened up about how her public image has changed following the release of her tell-all memoir Love, Pamela, which came out early this year.

"I get a lot of people walking up to me on the street, saying, 'I had no idea who you were, and I'm sorry for all the ways I thought about you before, because I like you now,' " the 56-year-old told the publication.

The model added, "I'm just like, 'What did you think of me before?'"

Pamela then acknowledged that she had made "mistakes" in the past.

"You don't really think about it in the moment," she said. "You're raising two kids, you're trying to survive, your heart is broken, you're trying to fill up your life with people and making mistakes. We're all just trying to live every day."

Pamela shares two sons, Brandon, 27, and Dylan, 25, with her ex-husband, musician Tommy Lee.

"So, I guess, decades got away from me," the Barb Wire star continued. "And it was nice to come home, full circle. I'm working more than ever, when I thought I was retired!"

The star said of her memoir, "It's just one girl's story of how I made it through: a small-town girl going to Los Angeles and just going through all the wild and crazy adventures I did and then circling back and going home."