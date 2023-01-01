Keri Russell calls herself the 'least talented' Mickey Mouse Club member

Keri Russell has reflected on her time starring in the All New Mickey Mouse Club in the early to mid 1990s.

In an interview with W Magazine published this week, the 47-year-old - who was 15 years old when she was cast on the Disney show in 1991 - claimed she was the "least talented" of the young cast.

"I was there at a time when there were a lot of famous kids there," the Diplomat star explained. "And I say this completely truthfully: I was literally the least talented one there. I'm not kidding. When I look at those kids, I'm like, why in the world did they pick me? Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling and Britney Spears. It was wild."

Keri told the publication she left the show with long-lasting friendships.

"Some of those people are still my best friends - Ilana (Miller) and Lindsey (Alley)," she explained.

The former child star also joked the things she brought away from the Disney experience were her "sanity" and "dignity".

"Not everyone got out alive," she quipped.

Keri has moved on to more dramatic content since her Disney days. After The Mickey Mouse Club, she starred in Felicity from 1998-2002, which earned her a Golden Globe Award for best actress in a drama TV series.

She also appeared in the spy thriller series, The Americans, from 2013-2018.

Her most recent role in Netflix's The Diplomat has earned her a nomination in this year's Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.