Michael Caine and Elton John pay tribute to Michael Parkinson

Michael Caine and Elton John have paid tribute to the late Michael Parkinson, who passed away at his home on Wednesday aged 88.

Actor Sir Michael Caine, 90, took to his Twitter/X account on Thursday to remember the "charming" talk show host.

"Michael Parkinson was irreplaceable, he was charming, always wanted to have a good laugh," The Italian Job star wrote. "He brought the best of everyone he met. Always looked forward to be interviewed by him."

Sir Elton John also paid respect to the late journalist, sharing a black and white photo to Instagram of his time with Parkinson on Desert Island Discs in 1985.

"Michael Parkinson was a TV legend who was one of the graets (sic)," the singer captioned the photo. "I loved his company and his incredible knowledge of cricket and Barnsley Football Club. A real icon who brought out the very best in his guests."

Speaking on Radio 4 on Thursday, fellow BBC broadcaster Sir David Attenborough spoke of Parkinson's professionalism, calling him "extremely generous".

"He wanted you to shine and would always laugh at your jokes and give you an opportunity to make them sound funnier than in fact they were," the 97-year-old television personality stated.

Parkinson - whose TV career spanned seven decades - hosted the eponymous chat show Parkinson, which originally ran on the BBC between 1971 and 1982. He relaunched the show in 1998 and it remained on the air until 2007.

The broadcaster was married to fellow TV presenter Mary Parkinson. They shared three children together.