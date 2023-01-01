Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis to settle nanny's lawsuit out of court

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have been allowed to settle their former nanny's lawsuit out of court.

According to court documents, a Los Angeles judge has ruled that the wrongful termination lawsuit filed by former nanny Ericka Genaro should be resolved in out-of-court arbitration.

"We don't agree with the decision, but it is what it is and now we'll litigate it in arbitration and the case goes on," the nanny's attorney Ron Zambrano told multiple outlets. "This does not terminate the lawsuit. It merely changes the venue."

He continued, "As to the underlying facts, we've got text messages and testimony that she was driven to quit, then was summarily fired anyway. We feel extremely confident in the case so instead of taking this to trial, we'll handle it in arbitration and we're ready to move forward."

Genaro worked for Wilde and Sudeikis from 2018 to 2021, until the Ted Lasso star allegedly fired her over a three-day leave request. She later filed for punitive damages, including loss of earnings, deferred compensation and other employment benefits.

A representative for the former couple claimed of the ruling, "The lawsuit has been fully dismissed. Both Olivia and Jason are hopeful they can finally close this chapter after what has not only been a selfish grab for financial gain, but a shameless exploitation of their trust played out in the media."

However, Zambrano insisted, "The defendants are obviously free to relish in a win on a procedural front but that doesn't mean the lawsuit is moot or over. We're now just going to argue our case in arbitration rather than before a jury in Los Angeles."

Wilde and Sudeikis were in a relationship between 2011 and 2020 and they are parents to Otis, nine, and Daisy, six.