Pamela Anderson recalls being given one of the first Barbie dolls

Pamela Anderson has recalled being gifted "one of the first Barbies".

In a recent interview with Elle, the former Playboy model revealed that Barbie's inventor, Ruth Handler, gifted her one of the earliest Barbie dolls.

"She was a neighbour. It was the first platinum Barbie, in a red bathing suit," remembered the 56-year-old, who famously wore a red swimsuit during her time starring in Baywatch.

"I resonated more with Barbarella, or maybe Barb Wire, than Barbie," Anderson joked, referring to 1968's Barbarella, starring Jane Fonda, and her own 1996 film Barb Wire.

In the interview, the Canadian star also discussed being underestimated as a famous blonde in the industry.

"I always thought it was fun to not have anything to live up to, because you could only surprise people," explained the Barb Wire star. "So it was to my advantage sometimes... and if people didn't want to look at you as an intelligent person, because you looked a certain way? I think we've grown past that, hopefully."

Earlier this year, the former actor released a tell-all memoir titled Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth.

Anderson told Elle she's also working on a novel which she described as "very romantic and sexy and traumatic and funny".

"If I'm not writing, I know I'm not in a good place," she explained. "If I'm writing, I am in my body. I am where I'm supposed to be."