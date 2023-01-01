Robert De Niro celebrates 80th birthday with star-studded dinner

Robert De Niro celebrated his 80th birthday with a bunch of famous friends in New York City on Thursday night.

The Goodfellas actor celebrated the milestone at the Italian restaurant Locanda Verde, located in The Greenwich Hotel, which he owns.

The guest list was a who's who of Hollywood. Paparazzi photos showed The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Uma Thurman, filmmaker George Lucas, Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell, and former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo entering or exiting the venue.

According to People, De Niro's frequent collaborators Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio were also present at the celebration, as well as Christopher Walken, Bette Midler, Jane Krakowski, and illusionist David Blaine.

De Niro's partner Tiffany Chen was also spotted attending the bash with their baby daughter Gia, who was born in April. The tot is their first child together and the veteran actor's seventh overall.

His 51-year-old daughter, Drena De Niro, celebrated the Casino star's birthday on Thursday by sharing a black-and-white portrait on her Instagram Stories and writing, "Happy 80 you know who!" followed by heart and crown emojis.

De Niro, DiCaprio and Scorsese's latest collaboration, Killers of the Flower Moon, is due to be released in October.