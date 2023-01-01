Aaron Taylor-Johnson doesn't like to shoot movies back-to-back

Aaron Taylor-Johnson doesn't like to jump from movie to movie without a break.

After finishing his lead role in Kraven the Hunter, the Kick-Ass actor went straight into shooting The Fall Guy with Ryan Gosling and then directly into Robert Eggers' take on Nosferatu, with a few Kraven reshoots in between.

In an interview with Esquire, Taylor-Johnson admitted doing three jobs in a row "with only twenty-four hours between each thing" is not how he likes to work.

"In my opinion, the actor that goes job to job becomes f**king boring," he stated. "You know that someone's going to pick you up, take you to work, do your makeup, tell you, 'Here's your mark. These are your lines. You're f**king great!' And on to the next job. F**k off. I'm sure people dream of that. If this is what you want to do, that's great."

The 33-year-old would rather do one or two projects a year and spend the rest of his time with his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson and their daughters.

"It doesn't feed my soul. I enjoy the normality of things, the everyday stuff. Getting my kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school and activities - that's plenty. That feeds my soul," he shared.

After making a bunch of blockbusters, such as 2014's Godzilla and 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, the British actor decided against that route and turned down parts in "big, huge franchises" that "nobody knows about" to be with his two daughters Romy Hero, 11, and Wylda Rae, 13.

"There was Kick-Ass and then there was Godzilla and Avengers, and all those things lined up for me. But I didn't really care for them," he revealed. "I wanted, purely, to be with my babies. I didn't want to be taken away from them. I battled with what that would be like."